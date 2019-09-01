Brokerages Expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Cardtronics posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

CATM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ CATM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.62. 229,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,898. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $97,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 275.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the first quarter worth about $238,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

