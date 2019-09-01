Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will report $89.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $90.02 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $81.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $345.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $355.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $374.54 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $425.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NPTN. B. Riley raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.25 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price target on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of NPTN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,232. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.61. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 413.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

