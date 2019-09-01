Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will announce $292.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.78 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $306.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp set a $20.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In other news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,138,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704,777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 236.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4,946.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,865,000 after acquiring an additional 934,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,543,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,830,000 after acquiring an additional 890,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.43. 2,069,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

