Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Broadcom by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Broadcom by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.64. 1,123,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,286. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $208.23 and a twelve month high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

