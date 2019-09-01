Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Receives $18.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of analysts have commented on BRX shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

BRX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. 2,069,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,166. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

In other news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,917,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 772,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 84.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 157,114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 800,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 131,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

