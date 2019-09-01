Brickblock Price Tops $0.0231 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Brickblock has a market cap of $1.74 million and $13,994.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brickblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Brickblock alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002479 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00151771 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,635.21 or 1.00678259 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003196 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00038817 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock Token Profile

Brickblock (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io . The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Brickblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Brickblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.