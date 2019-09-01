Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.05) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.33 ($60.85).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €43.83 ($50.97) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($65.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.49.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

