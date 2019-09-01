Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 43.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $3,475,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 22.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after buying an additional 198,108 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Boot Barn from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,680,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BOOT traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,365. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.37. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

