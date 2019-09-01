Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.48, 2,096,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,472,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several research firms recently commented on BE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.56 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 539.17%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 73,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $382,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

