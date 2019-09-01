bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. bitUSD has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $265.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00010681 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. During the last week, bitUSD has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00222422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.01332830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00090759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022003 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,214,410 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org . The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

