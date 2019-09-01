Bitradio (BRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $104,725.00 and $27.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,832,741 coins and its circulating supply is 7,832,737 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

