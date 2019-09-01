Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $129.34 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $274.00 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $129.34 or 0.01324398 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Coinsquare, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00220538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090210 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021821 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit, Kraken, Cobinhood, Binance, Bit-Z, WazirX, SouthXchange, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bittrex, CoinEx, CoinZest, OKEx, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Hotbit, Gate.io, Indodax, ZB.COM, Bitkub, Coinbit, Coinsuper, DragonEX, CoinBene, Coinsquare, Bitrue, HitBTC, IDAX, Upbit, Bitbns, Korbit, FCoin, Kucoin, Altcoin Trader, Bibox, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, Huobi, MBAex and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

