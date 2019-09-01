Bitcoin Scrypt Trading Down 41.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market cap of $133,426.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Scrypt alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Scrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Scrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.