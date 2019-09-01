Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0302

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $325,135.00 and approximately $21,040.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004438 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 10,778,344 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Graviex, STEX, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.