BitCoal 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $3,464.00 and $6.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00702306 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004318 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000724 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

