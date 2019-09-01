BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) PT Lowered to $17.00

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.15 million, a P/E ratio of 482.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.82. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

