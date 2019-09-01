BidaskClub Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $65.39.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 198.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

