BidaskClub Lowers Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SFNC. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

SFNC opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $189.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $264,609.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,411.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $820,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after buying an additional 423,940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 204.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

