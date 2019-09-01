Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 116.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,009 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up 1.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $54,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,220,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,462,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $64,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,444 shares of company stock worth $2,061,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.92. 758,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

