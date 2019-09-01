Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 832,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.07. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 11,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $401,634.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,288.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 4,625,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070,351.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

