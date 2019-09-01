Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.42. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BECN. BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 11,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $401,634.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,288.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 4,625,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $158,070,351.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,907,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after purchasing an additional 849,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.