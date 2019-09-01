Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) PT Lowered to $27.00

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Shares of BHGE opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In other news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $309,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,514.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 63.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

