Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CAR stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.08. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,834,000 after acquiring an additional 760,520 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,901,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after acquiring an additional 50,078 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 236,302 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

