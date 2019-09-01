Autonio (NIO) Market Cap Achieves $231,521.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $231,521.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00222001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.01334079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00090805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018164 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,160,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

