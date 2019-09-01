Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has a $184.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $196.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $178.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $321,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,773,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

