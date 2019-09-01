Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,613,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,302,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 946,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 905,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 8,050,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,868,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

