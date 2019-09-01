Augur Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.55 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. Augur has a total market capitalization of $88.62 million and $5.55 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for $8.06 or 0.00083818 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, Livecoin and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00222001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.01334079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00090805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018164 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Crex24, Kraken, Zebpay, CoinTiger, DragonEX, Upbit, Binance, ChaoEX, GOPAX, Gate.io, AirSwap, Liqui, Cobinhood, ABCC, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Bitbns, Bittrex, Mercatox, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bithumb, Poloniex, Bitsane, Koinex, BitBay and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

