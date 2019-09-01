ATC Coin (ATCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,187.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $24,187.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,098,372 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

