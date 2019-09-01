Asian Fintech Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $26,700.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00223405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.01335971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.