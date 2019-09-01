Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

ARTNA opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.246 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 182.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

