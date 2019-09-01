Apollo Currency Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $15.83 million and $1.00 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007296 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001744 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.