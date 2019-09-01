APIS Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last week, APIS has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One APIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. APIS has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $21,832.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019547 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About APIS

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,962,097,230 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

