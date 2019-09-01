Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.60.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $190.00 target price on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,623,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,905,000 after purchasing an additional 266,133 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 14,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $3,762,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.85. 644,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. AON has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $198.61. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.96.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

