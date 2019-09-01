ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANZBY. Credit Suisse Group cut ANZ from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut ANZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANZ currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. ANZ has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

