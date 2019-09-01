Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.94.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. Anaplan has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Calderoni sold 49,703 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $2,784,859.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 495,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $24,512,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,243,955 shares of company stock worth $62,701,176. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Anaplan by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth $43,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.