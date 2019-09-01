Analyzing TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) & Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX)

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) and Tronox (NYSE:TROX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TOR Minerals International and Tronox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOR Minerals International -5.97% -8.43% -6.54% Tronox -4.60% 5.37% 0.92%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TOR Minerals International and Tronox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOR Minerals International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tronox 1 1 4 0 2.50

Tronox has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 110.86%. Given Tronox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tronox is more favorable than TOR Minerals International.

Dividends

Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TOR Minerals International does not pay a dividend. Tronox pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TOR Minerals International and Tronox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOR Minerals International $39.43 million 0.19 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A Tronox $1.82 billion 0.61 -$7.00 million $0.56 13.27

TOR Minerals International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tronox.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of Tronox shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of TOR Minerals International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Tronox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TOR Minerals International has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tronox has a beta of 3.29, indicating that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tronox beats TOR Minerals International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc. is a manufacturer and seller of mineral products for use as pigments and extenders, primarily in the manufacture of paints, industrial coatings plastics, and solid surface applications. The Company’s specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide (TiO2)-color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastics, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a range of other industrial applications. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in the business of pigment manufacturing and related products in three geographic segments, namely, United States, European and Asian. Its manufacturing plant in the United States is located in Corpus Christi, Texas. HITOX, BARTEX, HALTEX, OPTILOAD and TIOPREM are the products produced at the manufacturing plant. Premium Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) and Boehmite (AMH) products are produced at the Company’s European operation.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

