Analysts Set Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Target Price at $263.03

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.03.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $2,369,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 940,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,669,785.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $9,097,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,636,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,882 shares of company stock worth $37,625,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,984 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 543 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.62. 1,075,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,386. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.22, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.01 and its 200 day moving average is $224.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.