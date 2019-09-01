Analysts Set Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Target Price at $18.14

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Carol A. Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. 1,631,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

