Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price at $69.00

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.45. 178,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,248. Itron has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,404.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,978,453.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Itron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Itron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Itron by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

