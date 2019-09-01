Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price at $69.00

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.45. 178,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,248. Itron has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,404.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,978,453.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Itron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Itron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Itron by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
