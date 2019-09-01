Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Target Price at C$331.80

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$331.80.

Several research firms have commented on CP. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$326.00 to C$345.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$332.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$319.00 to C$330.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$315.00 to C$335.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$342.00 to C$356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$320.57. 246,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$228.35 and a 52 week high of C$323.71. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$312.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$296.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.19 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$311.21, for a total transaction of C$995,883.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$315.03, for a total value of C$72,456.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at C$249,188.73. Insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $1,349,164 over the last three months.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.