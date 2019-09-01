Analysts Set $11.50 Target Price for Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $11.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 222 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,117.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karl L. Silberstein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,027. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 539.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOCH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,278. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $183.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

