Analysts Expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.10. Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.67 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGMS. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,560.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $2,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,349.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 672,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,571. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 2.21.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

