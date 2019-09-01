Analysts Expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $18.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 152 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 47.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 269.57%. Analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 248.57%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

