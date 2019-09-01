Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.51. 860,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $75.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 35,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $2,486,785.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,788 shares of company stock worth $13,624,612. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,192 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,925,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 949.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,725,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.