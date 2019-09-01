Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

ABCB stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

