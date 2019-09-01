American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) vs. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NYSE:BWINB) Head-To-Head Survey

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 9.29% 13.39% 1.12% Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A

American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share. American Financial Group pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Financial Group has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. American Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Financial Group and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $7.15 billion 1.27 $530.00 million $8.40 12.02 Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of American Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Financial Group and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $113.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.41%.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed, fixed-indexed, and variable-indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisor, and education markets; and engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

