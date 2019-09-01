Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMBA. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ambarella from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $55.87 on Thursday. Ambarella has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $56.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.84.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leslie Kohn sold 4,438 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $191,100.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 924,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,802,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $41,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $906,568.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,201 shares of company stock worth $655,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its stake in Ambarella by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 203,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 77,904 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 22.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $11,999,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $5,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 28.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

