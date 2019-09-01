Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.17). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 211.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Alphatec by 728.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 241,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,216. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $311.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.