Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Alliance Data Systems has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $23.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NYSE:ADS opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.90. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $250.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

