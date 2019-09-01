Algorand Price Reaches $0.39 (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. Algorand has a total market cap of $112.96 million and $52.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00221150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.46 or 0.01324893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00090292 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021637 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 2,818,455,525 coins and its circulating supply is 287,183,682 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

